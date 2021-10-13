NULS (NULS) Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. NULS has a market cap of $51.71 million and approximately $10.84 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NULS has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00063191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00117106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00074977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,324.49 or 0.99561817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.74 or 0.06235130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

