Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $32,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $112,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $35,844.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.47. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 180,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 146,994 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.