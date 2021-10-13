Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.90

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.90 and last traded at $71.78, with a volume of 21699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.77.

The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.42.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,395,000 after acquiring an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Nutrien by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 7.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nutrien by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,003,000 after acquiring an additional 237,367 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

