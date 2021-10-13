Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.
Shares of NASDAQ JCO opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.
