Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ JCO opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 38.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after purchasing an additional 292,402 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

