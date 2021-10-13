Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years.
NYSE NKG opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $14.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
