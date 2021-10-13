Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

