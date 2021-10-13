Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 13.5% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
