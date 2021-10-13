Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXQ)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has decreased its dividend by 3.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.65% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

