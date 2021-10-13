Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Short Interest Up 4,200.0% in September

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 4,200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of JTA opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JTA. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 757,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,332 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

