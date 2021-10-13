NXM Market Capitalization Hits $883.19 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $883.19 million and approximately $10,099.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can currently be bought for $133.47 or 0.00237036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00043812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.05 or 0.00213207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00094375 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,902,244 coins and its circulating supply is 6,617,283 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

