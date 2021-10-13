O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.85.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OI. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.