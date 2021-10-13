Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,278,000 after purchasing an additional 354,798 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 39,711 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

