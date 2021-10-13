OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.37% of OGE Energy worth $24,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGE. Bbva USA acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in OGE Energy by 3,156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in OGE Energy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in OGE Energy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

