OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 162,206 iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 162,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,005,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,383,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,229,000 after buying an additional 480,393 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 910,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,963,000 after buying an additional 370,304 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 99,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period.

EZU traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $48.07. 4,147,579 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

