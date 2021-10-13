OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,699 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.56. 5,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,047. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.51. The company has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

