OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $15,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GMF traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,809. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $113.75 and a 52 week high of $146.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.53.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

