OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $6.37 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 219,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 228,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,607. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $32.35.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.