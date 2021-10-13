OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $6.95 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,933. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91.

