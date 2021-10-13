OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $7.44 Million Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after buying an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after buying an additional 8,226,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $691,467,000 after buying an additional 5,386,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,519,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $693,969,000 after buying an additional 5,195,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $4,594,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,661. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $70.63. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

