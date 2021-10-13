OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) were down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 6,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 749,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Several analysts have commented on OLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $838,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,449 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,286.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

