Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,476,585 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.37% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $31,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

