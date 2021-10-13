ON (NYSE:ONON) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

NYSE:ONON opened at $30.54 on Monday. ON has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ON stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

