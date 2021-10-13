ON (NYSE:ONON) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Williams Capital started coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

ONON stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. ON has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ON stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

