OneMain (OMF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OMF opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OneMain stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of OneMain worth $29,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.