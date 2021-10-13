Onion Global (NYSE:OG) Trading Down 18.3%

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) shares fell 18.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.77. 1,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 223,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.47.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.87 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Onion Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onion Global Company Profile (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

