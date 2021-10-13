Oppenheimer Increases Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $71.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s previous close.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

FOCS opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.21 and a beta of 1.18. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,202,000 after purchasing an additional 123,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after purchasing an additional 660,777 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $159,511,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,087,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

