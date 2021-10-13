Oppenheimer Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

COST stock opened at $446.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $470.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $452.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.16. The company has a market capitalization of $197.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $425,280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.