Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €13.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.80 ($12.71) price target on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.51 ($14.72).

Get Orange alerts:

ORA stock opened at €9.44 ($11.10) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.91. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.