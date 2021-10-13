Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.28

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.21. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.42.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $843.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 20.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 8.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orla Mining by 10.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

