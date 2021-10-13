Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Up 6.3%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.57 and last traded at C$2.55. Approximately 122,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 144,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$482.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.56 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.78.

Oroco Resource Company Profile (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

