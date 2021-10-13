Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $134.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.89. 13,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.64.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. Research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

