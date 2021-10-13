Ossiam Acquires Shares of 49,058 IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 49,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2,256.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 14.9% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 73.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

IQVIA stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,342. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.65 and a 1 year high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

