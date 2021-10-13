Ossiam Has $31.12 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,545 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $31,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.61. 45,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,834. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.81 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

