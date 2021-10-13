Ossiam Invests $21.12 Million in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ossiam bought a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,280,993 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $21,117,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 669,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,765,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in UBS Group by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 340,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 266,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 876.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 161,356 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on shares of UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

Shares of UBS stock remained flat at $$16.71 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 36,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

