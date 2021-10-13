Ossiam Purchases 141,533 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ossiam grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 397.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,533 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises about 1.1% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $40,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 34,085 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 35.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,274 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,719 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 872.2% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43,870 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.95.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.06. The stock had a trading volume of 339,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,829,298. The firm has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.20 and its 200 day moving average is $232.52.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.