Ossiam Sells 17,978 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ossiam reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,978 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 45.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,536,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $780,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after buying an additional 1,381,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,780 shares of company stock valued at $15,239,515 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.79. 31,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,535. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.25 and its 200-day moving average is $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

