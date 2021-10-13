Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $80.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacira BioSciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.67.

PCRX opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average of $60.12. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

