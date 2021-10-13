Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $600.00 at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $470.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.19.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $505.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $510.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $444.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

