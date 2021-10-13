Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Down 89.7% in September

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the September 15th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Pan Pacific International stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. 33,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,946. Pan Pacific International has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

