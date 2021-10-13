Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives GBX 559.50 Average PT from Analysts

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 559.50 ($7.31).

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 540 ($7.06) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman purchased 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 543 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £11,924.28 ($15,579.15).

Shares of LON PAG opened at GBX 545.30 ($7.12) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 578 ($7.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 556.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 521.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

