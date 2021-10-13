Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.23

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.23 and traded as high as C$25.33. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$25.02, with a volume of 383,308 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PXT. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.50.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.23.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$303.87 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc. will post 4.4899995 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

