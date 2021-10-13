Parisi Gray Wealth Management Invests $170,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 52.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $1,921,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.4% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.36. 26,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

