Parisi Gray Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $79.79. 510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,567. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.