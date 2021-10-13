Parisi Gray Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 21.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 396.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GMED. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.28. 857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,835. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $75.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $69,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,016 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

