Parisi Gray Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.30. 50,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679,042. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

