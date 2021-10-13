Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in Black Knight by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Black Knight by 6.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.41. 767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,050. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.