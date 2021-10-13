Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 271 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 61.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $7.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $370.23. 13,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.01 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $376.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.90.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

