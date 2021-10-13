Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Shares Down 4.1%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) shares were down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 79,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,000,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PK. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,742,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after purchasing an additional 265,780 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,368,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

