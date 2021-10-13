Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in September

Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PKSGY opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. Parkson Retail Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $0.96.

About Parkson Retail Group

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market.

