Patrick Davies Purchases 14,634 Shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) Stock

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) insider Patrick Davies purchased 14,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.05 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.70 ($21,428.36).

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of neurological disorders. Its lead product is trofinetide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome, as well as has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X syndrome.

