Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 433,654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 2,118,727 shares.The stock last traded at $8.79 and had previously closed at $8.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTEN. Citigroup raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

